Top 10 best roles played by Kajal Aggarwal, the dynamic queen of South cinema

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2024

Kajal played dual roles, one in a historical setting as a princess and another in a contemporary avatar in Magadheera.

Temper was an intense action-drama featured Kajal as the love interest of a corrupt cop, played by NTR Jr.

Darling saw Kajal playing a sweet, innocent girl who reunites with her childhood love alongside Prabhas.

Kajal played a career-oriented woman whose perspective on life and relationships evolves in Mr. Perfect.

Brindavanam, Kajal played a pivotal role in this family drama, alongside NTR Jr. and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Businessman, playing the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu, Kajal's role as a principled woman amidst a crime thriller backdrop was impactful.

Naan Mahaan Alla is a crime drama that saw Kajal playing a supportive girlfriend who stands by her lover as he seeks justice for his father’s murder.

Thuppakki, an action-packed thriller, Kajal starred opposite Vijay as his love interest.

Maari, a fun-filled gangster film where Kajal's portrayal of an ambitious and cunning woman was a different from her usual roles.

Singham was her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn, Kajal played the supportive and courageous girlfriend of the tough cop.

She was recently seen as ACP Satyabhama, a police officer investigating a high profile case in the movie Satyabhama.

