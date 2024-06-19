Top 10 best roles played by Kajal Aggarwal, the dynamic queen of South cinema
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 19, 2024
Kajal played dual roles, one in a historical setting as a princess and another in a contemporary avatar in Magadheera.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Temper was an intense action-drama featured Kajal as the love interest of a corrupt cop, played by NTR Jr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Darling saw Kajal playing a sweet, innocent girl who reunites with her childhood love alongside Prabhas.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal played a career-oriented woman whose perspective on life and relationships evolves in Mr. Perfect.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Brindavanam, Kajal played a pivotal role in this family drama, alongside NTR Jr. and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Businessman, playing the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu, Kajal's role as a principled woman amidst a crime thriller backdrop was impactful.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naan Mahaan Alla is a crime drama that saw Kajal playing a supportive girlfriend who stands by her lover as he seeks justice for his father’s murder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thuppakki, an action-packed thriller, Kajal starred opposite Vijay as his love interest.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Maari, a fun-filled gangster film where Kajal's portrayal of an ambitious and cunning woman was a different from her usual roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Singham was her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn, Kajal played the supportive and courageous girlfriend of the tough cop.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She was recently seen as ACP Satyabhama, a police officer investigating a high profile case in the movie Satyabhama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 sci-fi webseries on OTT that are a hit among youngsters
Find Out More