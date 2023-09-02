Top 10 best romantic Korean dramas to watch on YouTube for free

Top 10 k-dramas that you can stream anytime on YouTube for absolutely no cost.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
The series follows a young woman who grows close to a prosecutor while working with him. Her life goes upside down after she inexplicably becomes a suspect in a murder case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A violin prodigy slips into a coma and wakes up 13 years later. Mentally she is still only 17, while physically she is now 30 and falls in love with the man she stopped seeing when she was 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The love story between a wealthy man who falls in love with a poor stunt girl. Things get complicated when their souls become inexplicably swapped and dark secrets surface.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on a Japanese manga series, this romantic dramedy revolves around two high-school students who fall in love with each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is about a man who re-enrolls in a school with a plan to expose the truth and make his enemies pay after being wrongfully expelled nine years ago.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A romantic-comedy based on an irresponsible young man who unknowingly frees a Gumiho from a painting she was trapped in and now wants to become human.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A workaholic who has lost interest in romance reunites with an old friend who is determined to restore her belief in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A unique love story between a no-nonsense defense lawyer and a high-school student with special gifts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The romantic drama is based on a top surgeon in South Korea who vows to reunite with the woman he left behind after fleeing from North Korea.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The rom-com series revolves around the love life and dreams of four young people who meet together at a cafe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
