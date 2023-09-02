Top 10 best romantic Korean dramas to watch on YouTube for free

Top 10 k-dramas that you can stream anytime on YouTube for absolutely no cost.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Suspicious Partner

The series follows a young woman who grows close to a prosecutor while working with him. Her life goes upside down after she inexplicably becomes a suspect in a murder case.

Still 17

A violin prodigy slips into a coma and wakes up 13 years later. Mentally she is still only 17, while physically she is now 30 and falls in love with the man she stopped seeing when she was 17.

Secret Garden

The love story between a wealthy man who falls in love with a poor stunt girl. Things get complicated when their souls become inexplicably swapped and dark secrets surface.

Playful Kiss

Based on a Japanese manga series, this romantic dramedy revolves around two high-school students who fall in love with each other.

My Strange Hero

The series is about a man who re-enrolls in a school with a plan to expose the truth and make his enemies pay after being wrongfully expelled nine years ago.

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho

A romantic-comedy based on an irresponsible young man who unknowingly frees a Gumiho from a painting she was trapped in and now wants to become human.

In Need of Romance

A workaholic who has lost interest in romance reunites with an old friend who is determined to restore her belief in love.

I Can Hear Your Voice

A unique love story between a no-nonsense defense lawyer and a high-school student with special gifts.

Doctor Stranger

The romantic drama is based on a top surgeon in South Korea who vows to reunite with the woman he left behind after fleeing from North Korea.

Coffee Prince

The rom-com series revolves around the love life and dreams of four young people who meet together at a cafe.

