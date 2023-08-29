Top 10 best sci-fi films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms

Here are the top 10 sci-fi films you should watch on OTT that you can jump straight in to experience the most intriguing genre of cinema.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Everything Everywhere All At Once (BookMyShow)

The Oscar-winning film revolves around a Chinese American immigrant who must enter the multiverse to stop an alternate version of her daughter from annihilating their world.

Nope (Prime Video)

Story of a family grappling with the loss of their father due to an unidentified flying object in the sky.

Dark (Netflix)

A mysterious saga about four families in the fictional town of Winden, Germany, as they pursue the truth after a child disappears.

Prey (Disney Plus Hotstar)

A teen skilled warrior fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth.

Inception (Prime Video)

Leonardo DiCaprio extracts secrets from people's dreams. His one last job is a dangerous mission to plant an idea in a target's subconscious.

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus Hotstar)

The first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, the story is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

M3gan (Prime Video)

A thrilling film about an AI doll that becomes hostile towards anyone that comes between her and her human companion.

The Adam Project (Netflix)

The story narrates the events after a crash-landing in 2022, when a time-travelling fighter pilot teams up with his 12-year-old self to save the future.

Interstellar (Netflix)

Christopher Nolan’s film is about a man who leaves his family on earth to journey through a wormhole to find mankind's new home.

I Am Mother

In this cyberpunk thriller a teen raised alone by a maternal droid finds her entire world shaken when she encounters another human.

