Top 10 best sites in 2023 to watch movies, TV shows for free online

Here is a list of streaming sites to watch content online for no cost.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

OTT platforms

Over the past years the way we consume content has drastically changed and OTT has boomed.

Free Streaming sites

While we pay subscriptions to watch online content there are some free streaming sites.

Youtube

Youtube is the oldest video streaming sites and it also has some movies and web series to watch for free.

Jio Cinema

This latest introduction in the world of OTT platforms has boomed with the release of Bloody Daddy, Bhediya, and more such movies and web series.

MX Player

MX Player is a free streaming online platform and has popular web series like Bobby Deol’s Aashram.

Voot

Voot offers some great web series and movies for zero cost.

Zee 5

Zee 5 is a popular streaming platform that offers movies like Mrs. Undercover and Tarla for free.

MiniTV

You can watch short interesting web series on MiniTV available for free on Amazon Shopping App.

Crunchyroll

This site offers popular anime and manga content for free.

SonyLiv

Sony Liv streams some amazing content like Huma Qureshi’s Maharani and more.

Eros Now

Eros Now has a handful of movies and web series to watch for free.

Cmovies

Cmovies allows you to watch movies and web series for free.

