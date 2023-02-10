Top 10 Best South Indian Movies Dubbed in Hindi one must watch

If you are looking to watch south movies in Hindi go for these ones

Feb 10, 2023

Kantara

Tracing the story of Daiv Kola from a Karnataka village, Kantara received massive praise across the country

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dear Comrade

Dear Comrade is a college romance drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Makkhi

This action fantasy film is about how a man destroyed everything because of a fly starring Kiccha Sudeep, Samantha, and Nani.

Arjun Reddy

Arjun Reddy is registered as one of the best movies of Vijay Deverakonda.

U Turn

This mystery thriller featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a protagonist is highly underrated south Indian film.

Shivaji: The Boss

Megastar Rajinikanth headlined the film which bagged a National Award and four Filmfare awards

777 Charlie

The film won million of hearts with its sweet story of a bond between a man and a dog.

Magadheera

SS Rajamouli’s fantasy adventure film showcases the reincarnation of Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal’s characters 400 years ago

Kanchana

Kanchana is a horror comedy film where a young man is possessed by a ghost who makes him act like a woman.

Lucifer

Superstar Mohanlal starrer Lucifer is Malayalam’s first movie to cross Rs 200 crore mark.

Thanks For Reading!

