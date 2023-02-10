Top 10 Best South Indian Movies Dubbed in Hindi one must watch

If you are looking to watch south movies in Hindi go for these onesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023
Tracing the story of Daiv Kola from a Karnataka village, Kantara received massive praise across the countrySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Dear Comrade is a college romance drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika MandannaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This action fantasy film is about how a man destroyed everything because of a fly starring Kiccha Sudeep, Samantha, and Nani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Reddy is registered as one of the best movies of Vijay Deverakonda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This mystery thriller featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a protagonist is highly underrated south Indian film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Megastar Rajinikanth headlined the film which bagged a National Award and four Filmfare awardsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film won million of hearts with its sweet story of a bond between a man and a dog.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli’s fantasy adventure film showcases the reincarnation of Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal’s characters 400 years agoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kanchana is a horror comedy film where a young man is possessed by a ghost who makes him act like a woman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Superstar Mohanlal starrer Lucifer is Malayalam’s first movie to cross Rs 200 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
