Top 10 best South Indian movies of all time

These movies in regional languages one must not miss

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023

Vikram Vedha

This action thriller is a cat-mouse chase between a cop and a gangster starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan.

Banglore Days

This Malayalam comedy drama will bring back your nostalgia with your siblings and cousins.

Dasavathaaram

Kamal Hassan played 10 roles in this sci-fi thriller. After learning a bioweapon can lead to havoc, the scientist seeks to shield it from being misused.

Chandramukhi

Chandramukhi became an iconic horror comedy film by megastar Rajinikanth. It is one of the most remade film in Indian Cinema.

Asuran

Asuran is a dark and gripping drama that will keep you hooked till the end. Dhanush won a National Award for this film.

Drishyam

The Drishyam series is an intriguing film about a man who goes beyond the law to save his family.

Ustad Hotel

This is the most relatable movie if you ever struggled to balance your dreams and fulfill family’s wish.

Shivaji The Boss

Rajinikanth’s Shivaji the Boss is one of the most entertaining films in the south Indian film industry.

Baahubali

Both parts of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali series are must-watch if you are a true cinephile.

96

96 is a romance drama revolving around 2 school sweethearts reuniting after 22 years.

