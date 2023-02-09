Top 10 best South Indian movies RRR, Pushpa and more rated by IMDb

From SS Rajamouli's RRR to Allu Arjun's Pushpa here are top best south Indian movies rated by IMDb

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023

Jai Bhim - 8.8

Suriya starrer is one of the highest-rated films by IMDb

Vikram - 8.3

Kamal Haasan’s action mystery film Vikram is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj

KGF - 8.3

Both parts of Yash's action thriller have been rated 8.2 and 8.3

Vikram Vedha - 8.2

Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan headline the action thriller by Pushkar Gayathri

Baahubali series - 8.2

Prabhas period drama was a blockbuster earning 8 and 8.2 ratings

RRR - 7.9

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is roaring globally winning international accolades

Ponniyin Selvan-I - 7.8

Mani Ratnam’s PS 1 a period drama was a superhit

Pushpa - 7.6

Pushpa starring Allu Arjun became a rage released last year

Lucifer - 7.5

Prithviraj Sukumaran political crime drama stars Mohanlal

Master - 7.3

Thalapathy Vijay teamed with Lokesh Kanagraj for this acclaimed movie

