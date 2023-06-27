Top 10 best sports movies on Disney Plus Hotstar for the perfect adrenaline rush
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is among the most watched and renowned biopics made by Bollywood.
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biopic based on the life of former Indian Cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
83 unfolds the story of Kapil Dev leading his teammates in the most prestigious international cricket tournament.
Kaun Pravin Tambe? is a portrayal of a lesser-known Indian cricketer who shows persistence, devotion, and hard work to achieve his ultimate goal of playing in the Ranji Trophy.
61* is a US-based sports movie that explores the lives of Baseball players Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle.
The Greatest Game Ever Played is a biopic based on the golfer, Francis Ouimet.
Invincible is based on the life of Vince Papale, a 30-year-old bartender from South Philadelphia.
Eddie the Eagle explores the life of Eddie Edwards, the first British national to represent Great Britain in ski-jumping at the Olympics.
Safety is another biopic movie based on the life of an American football player, Ray McElrathbey.
Ford v Ferrari is based on the real lives of Carroll Shelby, an automotive designer, and Ken Miles, a British race car driver.
The world of cinema produces a plethora of movies for every mood.
When in need of motivation and a dose of inspiration, sports movies will satiate your needs.
