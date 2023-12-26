Top 10 best suspense thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023
A single Mother gets caught in a cringe investigation, but her neighbour and a cop come along to help her. Watch Jaane Jaan on Netflix.
The story of an undercover agent who gets married to a Pakistani family in order to spy on them and get valuable information. Watch Raazi on Prime Video.
Khufiya revolves around an Indian Spy who is assigned the job of catching a mole. On Netflix.
Mardaani 2 is a suspenseful movie about the cat-and-mouse chase of a police officer and a criminal. On Prime Video. 32
Chup: Revenge of the Artist is about a psycho killer who targets film critics especially, Will Arvind Mathur be able to catch him? On Zee5.
Raat Akeli Hai follows the story of a cop trying to solve the case of a dead landlord whose family doesn’t want to cooperate. On Netflix.
Mission Raniganj is a suspense thriller about a mining engineer and his attempt to save 65 miners trapped in a mine. On Netflix.
Jalsa is the story of two women whose lives drastically change after an accident. On Prime Video.
Game Over is a suspense thriller about a wife trying to survive with a serial killer in her house. On Netflix.
A girl faces accusations after her lover is found dead, will she be able to get out it with the help of a reputable lawyer? Find out on Netflix.
