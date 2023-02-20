Top 10 best Tamil films of all time

There are many Tamil movies which are too good to miss. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023

Nayakan

In Kamal Haasan's movie a man struggles against a cop who is corrupt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jai Bhim

When a tribal man is arrested for a theft he has made, hs wife helps in getting justice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pariyerum Perumal

A low caste boy becomes friends with a high caste girl and all the trouble begins.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soorarai Pottru

In Suriya's film the son of a teacher wants to start his own airlines after he had a haunting experience at the airport.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thevar Megan

What happens when landlords of Madurai district use force to control and rule the area?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anbe Sivan

In Kamal Haasan's film two men are thrown by circumstances and find that they are tied by fate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asuran

In Dhanush's film a hot blooded son kills a rich landlord. Will the father be able to save his son?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

96

In Vijay Sethupathi's movie two achool sweethearts meet after 22 years and talk about the past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaithi

Karthi's Kaithi is all about when a convict on parole is desperate to meet his daughter, but action lies ahead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Visaaranai

Four labourers are tortured by the cops to confess a theft.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Worst Dressed Celebs of the week: Urfi Javed, Kriti Sanon and more beauties’ fashion fails

 

 Find Out More