Top 10 best Tamil films of all time

There are many Tamil movies which are too good to miss. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023
In Kamal Haasan's movie a man struggles against a cop who is corrupt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When a tribal man is arrested for a theft he has made, hs wife helps in getting justice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A low caste boy becomes friends with a high caste girl and all the trouble begins.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Suriya's film the son of a teacher wants to start his own airlines after he had a haunting experience at the airport.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What happens when landlords of Madurai district use force to control and rule the area?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Kamal Haasan's film two men are thrown by circumstances and find that they are tied by fate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Dhanush's film a hot blooded son kills a rich landlord. Will the father be able to save his son?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Vijay Sethupathi's movie two achool sweethearts meet after 22 years and talk about the past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karthi's Kaithi is all about when a convict on parole is desperate to meet his daughter, but action lies ahead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Four labourers are tortured by the cops to confess a theft.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
