Top 10 Tamil thriller films to watch on OTT platforms in August 2023

The Tamil film industry has given one of the best thriller films in the history of Indian cinema. Here are our top 10 picks.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Vikram (Zee5)

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s action-thriller revolves around a special agent who investigates a murder committed by a masked group of serial killers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cadaver (Disney Plus Hotstar)

A police procedural thriller film based on a high profile murder that baffles the cops after a prisoner claims responsibility and promises more deaths.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deja Vu (Prime Video)

A mystery thriller about a state DGP's daughter who goes missing as predicted by a crime novelist in his story. An undercover cop enters to unravel the mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahaan (Prime Video)

An action-thriller about a middle-aged man who becomes a billionaire, followed by unexpected haywire challenges that change his life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Veeramae Vaagai Soodum (Zee5)

A thriller about a middle-class man who questions the authorities for abusing their powers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gargi (SonyLIV)

A legal-thriller about the journey of a young school teacher trying to prove her father's innocence with the help of a juvenile advocate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kurangu Bommai (Zee5)

A crime-thriller about the lives of a local gangster, a desperate father, a cunning cab driver and an insomniac pickpocketer as they try to find an abandoned bag full of money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Etharkkum Thunindhavan (Netflix)

Suriya’s action-thriller is based on a lawyer who turns executioner and goes after a gang, led by a minister's son, that threatens women with explicit videos of them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iravin Nizhal (Amazon Prime Video)

An experimental thriller film about a mysterious man who leads a life filled with nothing but a crime and is on the run.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

FIR (Prime Video)

A crime-thriller based on the life of a muslim youth who lives with his mother and struggles to find a job of his liking due to his religion eyed suspiciously by society.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 saree looks of Janhvi Kapoor that do justice to her enviable curves

 

 Find Out More