Top 10 Tamil thriller films to watch on OTT platforms in August 2023

The Tamil film industry has given one of the best thriller films in the history of Indian cinema. Here are our top 10 picks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023
Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s action-thriller revolves around a special agent who investigates a murder committed by a masked group of serial killers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A police procedural thriller film based on a high profile murder that baffles the cops after a prisoner claims responsibility and promises more deaths.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A mystery thriller about a state DGP's daughter who goes missing as predicted by a crime novelist in his story. An undercover cop enters to unravel the mystery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An action-thriller about a middle-aged man who becomes a billionaire, followed by unexpected haywire challenges that change his life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A thriller about a middle-class man who questions the authorities for abusing their powers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A legal-thriller about the journey of a young school teacher trying to prove her father's innocence with the help of a juvenile advocate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A crime-thriller about the lives of a local gangster, a desperate father, a cunning cab driver and an insomniac pickpocketer as they try to find an abandoned bag full of money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suriya’s action-thriller is based on a lawyer who turns executioner and goes after a gang, led by a minister's son, that threatens women with explicit videos of them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An experimental thriller film about a mysterious man who leads a life filled with nothing but a crime and is on the run.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A crime-thriller based on the life of a muslim youth who lives with his mother and struggles to find a job of his liking due to his religion eyed suspiciously by society.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
