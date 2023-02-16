Top 10 Best Telugu films of all time

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Sita Ramam to Jersey; here is a list of top 10 best Telugu films that will leave you hooked to the screens.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

SS Rajamouli's film ranks on the 10th spot according to the IMBD.com.

Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's film was released on August 5, 2022.

Mahanati

Nag Ashwin's film Mahanati released in 2018.

C/o Kancharapalem

Radha Bessy and Subba Rao Vepada's film released in 2018.

Jersey

Nani's film Jersey is about a failed cricketer who plans to revive his career.

Aha Naa Pellanta

Rajendra Prasad and Rajani's film Aha Naa Pellanta released in 1987.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

Naveen Polishetty and Shruti Sharma's film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya is based on a detective's life.

Aa Naluguru

Chandra Siddhartha's film sia bout a man who fights for his philosophy.

Mayabazar

N T Rama Rao's film is about Balarama who promises to get his daughter married to her son.

Nuvvu Naaku Nachchav

Venkateswarlu starrer film released in 2001.

