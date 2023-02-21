Top 10 best Telugu romantic films to watch on OTT for all the feels

There have been many good romantic Telugu movies which you surely need to watch with your beloved as they will blow your mind.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mirchi

This movie on Amazon Prime Video was released in 2013 and had Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Richa Gangopadhyay in pivotal roles. The songs were a hit of this movie.

Prema Pavuralu

Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya was dubbed in Telugu with the title Prema Pavuralu and gained a lot of fame. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Jaanu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu played an important role in this movie and the music of the movie was much appreciated. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Padi Padi Leche Manasu

Vishal Chandrasekhar’s music was much appreciated and many songs from the movie became a hit.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal was seen in important roles and the movie was liked for the good storyline.

Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam

South star Siddharth with Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in pivotal roles.

Ala Modalaindi

Nithiya Menen played an important character in this romantic drama film and was one of the best love stories.

Dear Comrade

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna played important roles. The movie had themes related to love, societal challenges and friendship.

Kushi

Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla were seen in this classic film and it was one of the top romantic comedy films.

Fidaa

Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi were seen playing interesting plots in the film that had a captivating storyline.

