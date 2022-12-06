Avaialible on Netflix the zombie series showcases a zombie virus being created which spread in school. How trapped students fight their way out is interesting.Source: Bollywood
Watch this science finctin on Netflix. What happens when there is a virus outbreak and people turn into zombies. The series showcase what people do to survive.Source: Bollywood
The human comedy series is about a zombie and a writer who want to solve a case. You can watch the same on Netflix.Source: Bollywood
It is a pretty famous zombie Korean movie. The 2016 movie was about a zombie virus breaking down when passengers travelled from Seoul to Busan in a train. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywood
You can watch it on Netflix. It is about zombies ruling the world and making an army of their own.Source: Bollywood
You can watch Rose Mclver's movie ion Netflix. The story is about a doctor finding that being a zombie has an advantage. She helps the police with the same.Source: Bollywood
Aahana Kumra's Betaal on Netflix is all about an East India Company soldier and his gang of zombies who attacks modern-day people in a village.Source: Bollywood
You can watch Saif Ali Khan's zombie comedy on MX Player. A squad of friends are looking to have a great time on an island in Goa. They find that the island has zombies.Source: Bollywood
You can watch Luke Kenny's directed film on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about a workaholic wildlife photographer who witnesses weird changes.Source: Bollywood
You can watch Teja Sajja's Zombie Reddy on Voot. The horror comedy film is about Mario, who is a game developer. He has to escape from a zombie apocalypse in Rayalaseema.Source: Bollywood
