Top 10 best zombie movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023
iZombie is story is about a doctor finding that being a zombie has an advantage. She helps the police with the same. Watch on Netflix.
Aahana Kumra's Betaal on Netflix is all about an East India Company soldier and his gang of zombies who attacks modern-day people in a village.
Go Goa Gone is about a squad of friends are looking to have a great time on an island in Goa. They find that the island has zombies. Watch on MX Player.
Rise of the Zombie is about a workaholic wildlife photographer who witnesses weird changes. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Zombie Reddy is a comedy film is about Mario, who is a game developer. He has to escape from a zombie apocalypse in Rayalaseema. Watch on Voot.
All of Us Are Dead showcases a zombie virus being created which spread in school. How trapped students fight their way out is interesting. Watch on Netflix.
Resident Evil series showcase what people do to survive. Watch on Netflix.
Zombie Detective is a human comedy series is about a zombie and a writer who want to solve a case. You can watch the same on Netflix.
Train to Busan is a pretty famous zombie Korean movie. The 2016 movie was about a zombie virus breaking down when passengers travelled from Seoul to Busan in a train. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.
Army Of The Dead is about zombies ruling the world and making an army of their own. Watch on Netflix.
You can watch it on Netflix.
