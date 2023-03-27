TOP 10 bewitching looks of Deepika Padukone in black

Let's have a look at the most gorgeous looks of Deepika Padukone when she floored everyone in black.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023
She was every bit elegant!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before the Oscars, Deepika Padukone sported a goth-like look for a fashion event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This feathered gown at Cannes was stunning!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika wore this stunning piece at Cannes 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's another one from Cannes'22.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika was a jury member at the Festival De Cannes 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika is a style icon in every sense.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika was seen sporting a black saree at Indian Sports Honors Awards 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika has also donned a monokini in black.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's a sheer saree, Deepika wore at yet another event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!