TOP 10 bewitching looks of Deepika Padukone in black

Let's have a look at the most gorgeous looks of Deepika Padukone when she floored everyone in black. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023

Deepika at Oscars 

She was every bit elegant! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika at fashion week

Before the Oscars, Deepika Padukone sported a goth-like look for a fashion event. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cannes 

This feathered gown at Cannes was stunning!  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cannes look 1 

Deepika wore this stunning piece at Cannes 2022. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cannes look 2

Here's another one from Cannes'22. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cannes 3

Deepika was a jury member at the Festival De Cannes 2022. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ruched leather look 

Deepika is a style icon in every sense. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beauty in Black 

Deepika was seen sporting a black saree at Indian Sports Honors Awards 2023. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A monokini 

Deepika has also donned a monokini in black. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another saree

Here's a sheer saree, Deepika wore at yet another event. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 Bollywood stars who went from fat to fit: Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and more 

 

 Find Out More