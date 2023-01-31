Top 10 bewitching looks of Harnaaz Sandhu in bridal wear

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu looks pretty in whatever she wears. She looks like a beauty in bridal outfits, check it out right here.

Lehenga set

Harnaaz posted a beautiful snap of herself in a lehenga in which she looked like a patakha.

Sartorial win

Wear this embellished dress if you have a daytime cocktail ceremony.

Jaw dropping

The Punjabi beauty is really looking like a patakha in this frame. What do you think?

Pretty costume

Harnaaz is known to do amazing photoshoots in stunning bridal wear and how?

Contrastic bridal look

Wear this off-white saree and look stunning like Harnaaz on your wedding day.

Minimalistic

Opt to do minmal makeup if you want to look glam like Harnaaz on your wedding day.

Heart set

We have all hearts for Harnaaz who looks like a goddess in this desi ourfit which is perfect for your reception.

Being tall

All you need is an embroidered lehenga to do the talking on your wedding day.

Traditional look

We love this traditional outfit of the star which is too good for words.

Winner look

Harnaaz made Punjab proud by winning the title of Miss Universe and also made India proud.

