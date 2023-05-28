Top 10 Big budget Bollywood movies of 2022 that failed miserably at the box office

Here is the list of big budget Bollywood movies of 2022 that didn't perform well at the box office.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

Big budget movies failed at box office

Bollywood had a rough phase at the box office in 2022. Several films faced a debacle at the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s film was made at a budget of Rs 180 crores and collected Rs 129.64 crore at the box office.

Heropanti 2

The movie was made at a budget of Rs 70 crores but could earn only Rs 35.13 crore.

Samrat Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj collected Rs 90.32 crore against the budget of Rs 150-200 crore.

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan grossed Rs 62.62 crore against Rs 100 crore budget.

Dhakad

Kangana Ranaut’s film was made at a budget of Rs 85 crore but struiggled to earn Rs 2.5 crores.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The total budget of the film is Rs 89 crore and collected only Rs 26.13 crore at the box office.

Bachchan Pandey

The movie made at a budget of Rs 165 crores could hardly earn Rs 73.17 crore.

Attack Part 1

John Abraham’s film was made at a budget of Rs 80 crore but could barely earn Rs 22.07 crore.

Jersey

The makers spent Rs 80 crore in the making and collected 27.9 crore at the box office.

Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor’s period drama is another big budget made at Rs 150 crore but could hardly earn Rs 63.58 crore.

