Top 10 Big budget Bollywood movies of 2022 that failed miserably at the box office

Here is the list of big budget Bollywood movies of 2022 that didn't perform well at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023
Bollywood had a rough phase at the box office in 2022. Several films faced a debacle at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s film was made at a budget of Rs 180 crores and collected Rs 129.64 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was made at a budget of Rs 70 crores but could earn only Rs 35.13 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samrat Prithviraj collected Rs 90.32 crore against the budget of Rs 150-200 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raksha Bandhan grossed Rs 62.62 crore against Rs 100 crore budget.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut’s film was made at a budget of Rs 85 crore but struiggled to earn Rs 2.5 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total budget of the film is Rs 89 crore and collected only Rs 26.13 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie made at a budget of Rs 165 crores could hardly earn Rs 73.17 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham’s film was made at a budget of Rs 80 crore but could barely earn Rs 22.07 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers spent Rs 80 crore in the making and collected 27.9 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor’s period drama is another big budget made at Rs 150 crore but could hardly earn Rs 63.58 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
