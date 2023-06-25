Top 10 big budget Bollywood movies that failed miserably

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2023

Bollywood movies made on a big budget but tanked at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ra.One made at Rs 150 crore budget could barely collect Rs 114 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tubelight made at a budget of Rs 135 crores managed to earn Rs 119 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samrat Prithviraj made at Rs 175 crore budget earned Rs 90 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Race 3 budgeted Rs 180 crore failed with Rs 166 crore in earnings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bachchhan Paandey budgeted Rs 165 crore earned Rs 73 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalank made at Rs 150 crores budget struggled to earn Rs 146 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Setu made at 150 crore budget hardly collected Rs 92 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zero could collect only half of its budget of Rs 200 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yuvraj made at 50 crores budget was a disaster earning only Rs 16 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bombay Velvet with a budget of Rs 120 crores earned only 40 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Satyaprem Ki Katha star cast fees

 

 Find Out More