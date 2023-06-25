Top 10 big budget Bollywood movies that failed miserably
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2023
Bollywood movies made on a big budget but tanked at the box office.
Ra.One made at Rs 150 crore budget could barely collect Rs 114 crores.
Tubelight made at a budget of Rs 135 crores managed to earn Rs 119 crore.
Samrat Prithviraj made at Rs 175 crore budget earned Rs 90 crore.
Race 3 budgeted Rs 180 crore failed with Rs 166 crore in earnings.
Bachchhan Paandey budgeted Rs 165 crore earned Rs 73 crore.
Kalank made at Rs 150 crores budget struggled to earn Rs 146 crore.
Ram Setu made at 150 crore budget hardly collected Rs 92 crore.
Zero could collect only half of its budget of Rs 200 crore.
Yuvraj made at 50 crores budget was a disaster earning only Rs 16 crores.
Bombay Velvet with a budget of Rs 120 crores earned only 40 crores.
