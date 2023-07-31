Top 10 big budget Bollywood new movies all set to release in 2023

Here is a list of high-budget movies with a budget of over Rs100 crore and more that will be released this year.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane upcoming movie Jawan reportedly has been made on a budget of Rs 200-220 crore.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has been made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Omg 2

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has been made on a budget spanning of Rs 150 crore.

Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 35 crore.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has been made on Rs 100 crore budget.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is being made on Rs 225 crore budget.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been made on a budget of Rs 8.9 crore.

Pushpa The Rule

Pushpa The Rule seems to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Indian 2

The budget of Indian 2 reportedly has swelled up to Rs 250 crore.

Salaar

Salaar is being made on a budget of Rs 400 crore.

Movie production

Numerous large corporations have begun producing films as a result of India's expanding film sector.

Movies made on big budgets

High-budget movie production has been the latest trend.

