Top 10 big budget Bollywood new movies all set to release in 2023

Here is a list of high-budget movies with a budget of over Rs100 crore and more that will be released this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane upcoming movie Jawan reportedly has been made on a budget of Rs 200-220 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has been made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has been made on a budget spanning of Rs 150 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dream Girl 2 was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 35 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has been made on Rs 100 crore budget.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is being made on Rs 225 crore budget.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been made on a budget of Rs 8.9 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa The Rule seems to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The budget of Indian 2 reportedly has swelled up to Rs 250 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar is being made on a budget of Rs 400 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Numerous large corporations have begun producing films as a result of India's expanding film sector.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
High-budget movie production has been the latest trend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
