Top 10 big budget, over hyped Indian films that bombed at the box office

Highly expensive Indian movies that flopped at the box office.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Big Budget flop movies

Big-budget movies don’t always guarantee a box-office blockbuster. Here are some highly expensive movies that flopped.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush

Adipurush budgeted Rs 500 crore was over-hyped before release and failed earning Rs 392 crore at global box office.

Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan made at a budget of Rs 310 crore could barely earn Rs 138 crore.

Saaho

Prabhas starrer Saaho made at a budget of Rs 350 crore struggled to collect Rs 142.95 crore.

Radhe Shyam

Another Prabhas film that failed is Radhe Shyam budgeted Rs 300 and earned only Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Samrat Prithviraj

Starring Akshay Kumar the biographical period drama made at a budget of Rs 200 crore failed massively earning Rs 65 crore at BO.

Zero

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero budgeted Rs 270 crore could barely earn Rs 100 crore.

Tubelight

Salman Khan’s Tubelight was bombed at the box office earning Rs 114 crore having being made at a budget of Rs 135 crore.

Kalank

Kara Johar’s larger thn life drama made at a whopping RS 137 crore budget failed to make a profit margin as it reportedly collected Rs 78 crore at the domestic box office.

Mohenjo Daro

Mohenjo Daro was budgeted Rs 135 crore and failed because it collected Rs 53.66 crore.

Bombay Velvet

Bombay Velvet made at a budget of Rs 118 crore could barely earn Rs 22 crore.

