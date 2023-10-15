Top 10 big budget, over hyped Indian films that bombed at the box office

Highly expensive Indian movies that flopped at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023
Adipurush budgeted Rs 500 crore was over-hyped before release and failed earning Rs 392 crore at global box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thugs of Hindostan made at a budget of Rs 310 crore could barely earn Rs 138 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas starrer Saaho made at a budget of Rs 350 crore struggled to collect Rs 142.95 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Prabhas film that failed is Radhe Shyam budgeted Rs 300 and earned only Rs 200 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Akshay Kumar the biographical period drama made at a budget of Rs 200 crore failed massively earning Rs 65 crore at BO.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero budgeted Rs 270 crore could barely earn Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s Tubelight was bombed at the box office earning Rs 114 crore having being made at a budget of Rs 135 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kara Johar’s larger thn life drama made at a whopping RS 137 crore budget failed to make a profit margin as it reportedly collected Rs 78 crore at the domestic box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohenjo Daro was budgeted Rs 135 crore and failed because it collected Rs 53.66 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bombay Velvet made at a budget of Rs 118 crore could barely earn Rs 22 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
