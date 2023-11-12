Top 10 big hype Hindi movies that turned out to be fuski bombs at the box office

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023

Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon had strong buzz before release but flopped at the box office.

Saaho also starring Prabhas tanked at the box office.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganapath was expected to perform phenomenally but resulted in a flop.

Radhe Shyam was too hyped before release but failed to attract audience.

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan generated humongous hype before release but later turned out to be a flop.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha failed miserably at the box office.

Samrat Prithviraj had an unsuccessful run in theaters.

Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan was a disaster.

Karan Johar’s larger than life movie Kalank bombed at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero struggled at the box office.

