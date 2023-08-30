Top 10 biggest Bollywood flops of 2023 starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others

2023 released Bollywood movies that drastically flopped at the box office

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Selfiee

Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee didn’t impress the audience and collected only Rs 16.85 crore.

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa collected Rs 82.04 crore at the box office.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan’s movie made a business of Rs 110.53 crore.

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada managed to earn Rs 32.20 crore at the box office.

An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero is a great movie but couldn’t attract the audience to theaters. The film earned only Rs 16.24 crore.

Kuttey

Kuttey was a disaster earning Rs 4.65 crore at the box office.

Gumraah

Gumrrah starring Aditya Roy Kapoor collected Rs 8.28 crore.

Zwigato

Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato collected Rs 3.53 crore.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Rani Mukerji’s film struggled to earn Rs 36.53 crore.

Bheed

Bheed which depicts the story of the 2020 lockdown earned only Rs 3.33 crore.

