Top 10 biggest Bollywood flops of 2023 starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others

2023 released Bollywood movies that drastically flopped at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee didn’t impress the audience and collected only Rs 16.85 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa collected Rs 82.04 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s movie made a business of Rs 110.53 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada managed to earn Rs 32.20 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero is a great movie but couldn’t attract the audience to theaters. The film earned only Rs 16.24 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kuttey was a disaster earning Rs 4.65 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gumrrah starring Aditya Roy Kapoor collected Rs 8.28 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato collected Rs 3.53 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji’s film struggled to earn Rs 36.53 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bheed which depicts the story of the 2020 lockdown earned only Rs 3.33 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
