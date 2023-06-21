Top 10 biggest flop Bollywood movies of the past decade starring Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Karan Johar's Bombay Velvet's rough box office collection is only around Rs 23 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro rough box office collection was around Rs 107 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thugs of Hindostan had Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif alongside Aamir Khan made Rs 335 at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit's Kalank's box office collection was Rs 150 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal made Rs 150 crore at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Salman Khan-Kabir Khan combo, Tubelight made Rs 211 crore at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Fan made Rs 188 crore at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif's Zero minted Rs 90 crore at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon's Raabta could make only Rs 32 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif's Fitoor made Rs 20 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These movies did not do well at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans had expectations from these movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bollywood stars who didn’t read script before signing a movie
Find Out More