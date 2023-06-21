Top 10 biggest flop Bollywood movies of the past decade starring Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Karan Johar's Bombay Velvet's rough box office collection is only around Rs 23 crore.

Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro rough box office collection was around Rs 107 crore.

Thugs of Hindostan had Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif alongside Aamir Khan made Rs 335 at the box office.

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit's Kalank's box office collection was Rs 150 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal made Rs 150 crore at the box office.

The Salman Khan-Kabir Khan combo, Tubelight made Rs 211 crore at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan's Fan made Rs 188 crore at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif's Zero minted Rs 90 crore at the box office.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon's Raabta could make only Rs 32 crore.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif's Fitoor made Rs 20 crore.

These movies did not do well at the box office.

Fans had expectations from these movies.

