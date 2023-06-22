Top 10 biggest South Indian actresses and actors scandals that left fans shocked
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023
Nayanthara and Silambarasan, popularly known as STR reportedly had developed feelings for one another. Some of their intimate videos and photos went viral online.
Andrea Jeremiah and Anirudh Ravichandran's private moment snaps went online.
Hansika Motwani's private pictures got leaked from her phone.
Jyothika, an actress, experienced sexual harassment while in public.
Trisha Krishnan's private snaps with Rana Daggubati had also gone viral.
Akshara Hassan's private pictures got leaked not just once but multiple times way back in 2017, and 2018.
Trisha Krishnan's controversial snaps with Dhanush also went on social media.
Tamil actress Vasundhara Kashyap’s private pictures with her boyfriend too got leaked sometime back.
Kannada actress Amoolya’s lip-lock picture too has created a lot of controversy.
Ranjitha shocked everyone with her MMS scandal involving Tamil godman Swami Nithyananda.
The South Indian cinema industry has always provided plenty of controversies.
These South Indian stars have also been embroiled in controversies.
