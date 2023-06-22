Top 10 biggest South Indian actresses and actors scandals that left fans shocked

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023

Nayanthara and Silambarasan, popularly known as STR reportedly had developed feelings for one another. Some of their intimate videos and photos went viral online.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andrea Jeremiah and Anirudh Ravichandran's private moment snaps went online.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hansika Motwani's private pictures got leaked from her phone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jyothika, an actress, experienced sexual harassment while in public.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan's private snaps with Rana Daggubati had also gone viral.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara Hassan's private pictures got leaked not just once but multiple times way back in 2017, and 2018.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan's controversial snaps with Dhanush also went on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamil actress Vasundhara Kashyap’s private pictures with her boyfriend too got leaked sometime back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kannada actress Amoolya’s lip-lock picture too has created a lot of controversy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranjitha shocked everyone with her MMS scandal involving Tamil godman Swami Nithyananda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The South Indian cinema industry has always provided plenty of controversies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These South Indian stars have also been embroiled in controversies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Adipurush, THESE films had the most cringe dialogues ever

 

 Find Out More