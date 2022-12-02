Too good for words

If you want to take inspiration from Kashmera to don a white bikini then this snap is surely a proof of the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Bindaas attitude

The actress is posing in a red bikini like a goddess and is totally looking like a bombshell.

Sensuous lady

The actress is known for her bold personality and showing off her bold self to the world.

Sultry best

The model at 50 knows to wear a bikini with confidence and is surely a wild woman.

Oomph look

Kashmera is totally looking cool in this bikini snap for her beauty is mesmerising.

Hottie in a bikini

Kashmera was seen wearing a pink and white bikini in which she posed elegantly.

Drool worthy

The actress who was spotted as a guest in Bigg Boss 15 house is looking jaw dropping gorgeous in this snap.

Sizzling beauty

Kashmera is also known for uploading sultry snaps in a bikini on her social media handles.

Krushna Abhishek’s hot wife

Kashmera Shah is known for her work in movies like Hera Pheri, Murder, Wake Up Sid and the rest.

Kashmera's workfront

She is best known for Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron which was her directorial.

