Top 10 biographical movies that make for a good watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024
Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail on Disney+Hotstar is a biographical drama narrating the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. It is based on book written by Anurag Pathak.
Vicky Kaushal's movie Sardar Udham is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is based on Indian revolutionary Udham Singh who sought revenge from Michael O'Dwyer.
Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who got martyred during Kargil war. Starring Sidharth Malhotra the movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is based on the life of India's first female Air Force officer. Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role. It is on Netflix.
Neerja starring Sonam Kapoor is based on the life of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot who risked her life to save passengers of an hijacked plane. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Paan Singh Tomar is about an Indian athlete who turns into a dreaded dacoit. The movie is on Netflix.
Dangal narrates the story of wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. The movie is on Apple TV.
One of the best biographical dramas ever made, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is on Disney+Hotstar. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput as the cricketer.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on JioCinema is a biographical drama about ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan. The movie is a must watch to witness Madhavan's brilliance.
Sanju on Netflix has Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt. From his jail time to his reformation, everything is a part of this film.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is on Amazon. Farhan Akhtar's movie is a true story of world champion runner and Olympian Milkha Singh who was also known as A Flying Sikh.
Shahid starring Rajkummar Rao is based on lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi. He fought for those who were falsely accused of terrorism.
