Top 10 bizarre tantrums thrown by celebs

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

There are many Bollywood celebrities who are known to throw many tantrums. Here, take a look at the list right here.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif does not talk to anyone on flight. Reportedly she had once yelled at the cabin crew for waking her up from sleep. She told the attendant that she should not be touched as the attendant does not know who Katrina is.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut reportedly makes air hostesses run back and forth when it comes to eating as her requirements are many.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan had hated the clothes designed by Aki Narula on sets of Kismet Konnection. She had thrown it on the sets.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra did not like Manish Malhotra’s outfits on the sets of Anjaana Anjaani.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar screamed at his bodyguard when his fans pat his back at the screening of Singh Is Bliing. He is known for pushing and slapping fans.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor on the sets of Mausam did not have a room or makeup team. She left the sets until the crew came and convinced her.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu was aggressive at a RJ who had screamed at him. She even abused reportedly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan had told Madhur Bhandarkar that Heroine she would do with A-listers stars.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan throws flight tantrums. She wants all dishes to be presented and selects the good ones.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh once could not decide if he wanted to eat veg or non veg. When he took time to decide non-veg food was not there so he did not even drink water on the flight.

