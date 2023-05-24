Top 10 bizarre tantrums thrown by celebs

There are many Bollywood celebrities who are known to throw many tantrums. Here, take a look at the list right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif does not talk to anyone on flight. Reportedly she had once yelled at the cabin crew for waking her up from sleep. She told the attendant that she should not be touched as the attendant does not know who Katrina is.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut reportedly makes air hostesses run back and forth when it comes to eating as her requirements are many.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan had hated the clothes designed by Aki Narula on sets of Kismet Konnection. She had thrown it on the sets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra did not like Manish Malhotra’s outfits on the sets of Anjaana Anjaani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar screamed at his bodyguard when his fans pat his back at the screening of Singh Is Bliing. He is known for pushing and slapping fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor on the sets of Mausam did not have a room or makeup team. She left the sets until the crew came and convinced her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu was aggressive at a RJ who had screamed at him. She even abused reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan had told Madhur Bhandarkar that Heroine she would do with A-listers stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan throws flight tantrums. She wants all dishes to be presented and selects the good ones.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh once could not decide if he wanted to eat veg or non veg. When he took time to decide non-veg food was not there so he did not even drink water on the flight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
