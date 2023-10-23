Top 10 blockbuster movies Prabhas rejected and regretted later

Prabhas has turned down several movie offers, check it out.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Okkadu

Mahesh Babu’s first blockbuster film Okkadu was first offered to Prabhas but he rejected it because he found the concept a little risky.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jil

Prabhas was shooting for Baahubali when he received the offer of this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simhadri

The Adipursh actor rejected SS Rajamouli’s Simhadri which later starred Jr. NTR.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brindavanam

Prabhas rejected Brindavanam because he was busy filming Mr. Perfect.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naayak

Prabhas turned down Ram Charan’s Naayak because he was roped in for Mirchi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don Seenu

Prabhas once again rejected a film as the concept didn’t impress him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arya

The Salaar rejected Allu Arjun starrer Arya because of the concept.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kick

Before Ravi Teja, makers of Kick first approached Prabhas but he let it go.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil

Due to busy schedule Prabhas rejected to star in Dil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Osaravelli

Prabhas was the first choice for Osaravelli but then the film was passed on to Jr. NTR.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: After Gadar 2, Mr India and other Top 10 old films that should get a sequel ASAP

 

 Find Out More