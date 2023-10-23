Top 10 blockbuster movies Prabhas rejected and regretted later

Prabhas has turned down several movie offers, check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023
Mahesh Babu’s first blockbuster film Okkadu was first offered to Prabhas but he rejected it because he found the concept a little risky.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas was shooting for Baahubali when he received the offer of this film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Adipursh actor rejected SS Rajamouli’s Simhadri which later starred Jr. NTR.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas rejected Brindavanam because he was busy filming Mr. Perfect.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas turned down Ram Charan’s Naayak because he was roped in for Mirchi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas once again rejected a film as the concept didn’t impress him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Salaar rejected Allu Arjun starrer Arya because of the concept.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Ravi Teja, makers of Kick first approached Prabhas but he let it go.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to busy schedule Prabhas rejected to star in Dil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas was the first choice for Osaravelli but then the film was passed on to Jr. NTR.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
