Top 10 bold looks of Khushi Kapoor that will set your screens on fire

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023

Shine and shimmer

Khushi Kapoor wore this shimmery gown from Manish Malhotra with a leotard for the red carpet event

Chic look

This purple dress with a trail looked perfect on Khushi Kapoor who is blessed with good height

Saree girl

Khushi Kapoor wore this lovely saree from Manish Malhotra and looked like an angel

Ooh La La La

Khushi Kapoor wore this dress with cuts outs like a pro. We can see her washboard abs

Red Alert

After the purple bikini, this look of her in red spandex pants with wavy hair went viral over social media. It is one of the best

Pretty in pink

Both sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor do their best when they dress as wedding guests. This colour suited her so well

Mirror selfie

Khushi Kapoor's mirror selfie game is top notch. We love this brown mini dress

Golden gal

This lehenga from Falguni and Shane Peacock did full justice to her curves. She was elegant like a queen

Glam up

Khushi Kapoor gave fans a teasing glimpse of her fabulous body in this sequinned gown

Lavender bikini

These pics of her in a lavender bikini from a resort near Mumbai went viral and how

Angelic white

Khushi Kapoor wore this white tube dress for the premiere of Bawaal. The styling was old Hollywood

Black magic

She was seen in this body-hugging black Manish Malhotra gown for one of her photoshoots.

