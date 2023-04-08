Top 10 Boldest and bizarre looks from Style Icon Awards
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2023
Nora Fatehi's eloborate sleeves gown was a major flop.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani's satin gown appeared to be nothing new and different.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor went bold in a risque number.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani was the hottest in red.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumi Pednekar could have done better!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan's outtfit gets a thumbs down.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vaani Kapoor's blue shimmer gown was simply wow!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya Saran's bold avatar gathered a lot of eyeballs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh's pulled off the plunging neckline outfit with great elegance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde's all-white princessy look wasn't impressive much!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Janhvi Kapoor serves the BOLDEST look of the season