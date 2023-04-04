Top 10 boldest and hottest web shows on MX Player

There have been many hot and bold web shows that you cannot watch with your family. Available on MX Player, check out the list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2023

Junoon

How far can a person wild in love can go? It shows what a person crazy in love can do.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hello Mini

Rivanah has a boyfriend and loving parents. Her life changes when she realises someone is watching her and taking control of her life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bekaaboo

Kiyaan Roy’s erotic novel gives him a luxurious life but his heart has a desire that wants him to have pain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dev DD

A woman becomes hot with alcohol, emotion and drama. She is prey to lust, love and betrayal and likes the wild side.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ragini MMS Returns

Horrors lurk on every corner when the lead character enters a new college.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratri Ke Yatri 2

Five gripping tales set in the red light area are shown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratri Ke Yatri

Every character is seen either seeking closure, pleasure or refuge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangerous

Aditya Dhanraj aka Karan Singh Grover finds that his wife Diya aka Bipasha Basu has gone missing. He then finds his ex-wife Neha is seeing the case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Miya Biwi Aur Murder

Priya and Jayesh are not in a happy marriage. Over 7 hours they will have to work together to be alive. Will they be able to do so.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mastram

Rani Chatterjee and Kenisha Awasthi have surpassed all the limits of doing bold scenes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more stars who did bold scenes after marriage

 

 Find Out More