Top 10 boldest movies, web series to watch on Ullu app, YouTube for free

These films and web series are better watched alone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Nasha on YouTube

The film starring Poonam Pandey is about a student getting attracted to his teacher.

Panchali on Ullu

The web series is about a woman who gets married to four brothers and creates a family.

MeToo on Ullu

The series on Ullu is about about a woman trying to commit suicide at a wedding. It has bold content.

Woodpecker on Ullu

The web series is about a woman wanting to be an airline owner. It is bold in every way.

Kavita Bhabhi on Ullu

The web series is among the boldest and cannot be watched with family.

Bribe on Ullu

The series revolves around a widow who does everything possible to get the pension she deserves.

B.A. Pass on YouTube

The film is yet another Bollywood erotica to watch on YouTube.

Mona Home Delivery on Ullu

Mona Home Delivery is a 2019 web series that gives a glimpse into a life of a prostitute.

Virgin Boys on Ullu

The web series is about two young boys desperate to lose their virginity.

Julie on Ullu

A psycho lover brings major twists and turns in life of Julie who is a nurse.

Gaon Ki Garmi on Ullu

It is yet another web series by Ullu that is bold and filled with steamy scenes.

Honey Trap on Ullu

The story is about a woman who finds power in a magical honey jar.

