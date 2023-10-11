Top 10 boldest, steamiest web series to watch on Ullu App

Ullu App has some of the most steamiest and boldest web series ever. Check out Top 10 titles...

Shivani Pawaskar

Riti Riwaj 

This web series is all about the desires of a woman which are considered taboo in society. 

Web Series: Halala 

When a Muslim man gives triple talaq to his wife in a fit of rage. They have to go through the halala ritual in order to get back together. 

Web series: Panchali 

Panchali is about a woman who marries four brothers and tries to attract the fifth brother as well. 

Panchali series  

The series stars Anupriya Goenka in the lead. 

Me Too 

This one is based on the real Me Too wave in India. 

Web series: Woodpecker 

Check out what being overly ambitious does to a woman in this one.  

Melting Cheese 

This web series follows a woman who befriends her cheating husband's assistant and unravels the truth. 

Web series: Bribe 

This series focuses on a woman who in order to get a pension is forced to engage in sexual activities with powerful men. 

web series: Ashuddhi 

Ashuddhi stars Hiten Tejwani and Kavita Radheshyam and it follows a passionate couple getting entangled in the occult. 

Web series: Singardaan 

A man took the make-up box of a deceased former flame only to get his wife and daughter bewitched. Shraddha played the lead in this one. 

Virgin Boys 

Watch this series of three boys who want to lose their virginity and experience physical intimacy.  

