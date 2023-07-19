TOP 10 Boldest Ullu Web series that you cannot watch with family

BollywoodLife

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023

Anniversary Suspense is an erotic suspense thriller series starring Yash Pandit, Shikha Chhabra, Tarun Khem and Swagata. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Panchali stars Anupriya Goenka and talks about a woman marrying four brothers in one family.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Me Too as the name suggests is inspired by real life events which has a lot of bold content. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Riti Riwaj is made in several parts and has different stories. It talks about sexual desires, lust and more.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Melting Cheese has bold content too when a wife of a womanising husband becomes friends with his secretary. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charmsukh is one of the boldest Ullu web series.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kavita Bhabhi gives pleasure to men over the phone. It is one of the most popular web series. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3G Gali Galoch Girls starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and more will shock you. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It has bold scenes and comedic elements. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fareb tells the story of a relationship between a married woman and a pizza delivery boy.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mona Home Delivery talks about a woman becoming an escort due to her poor background. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Urfi's looks made out of food items 

 

 Find Out More