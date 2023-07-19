TOP 10 Boldest Ullu Web series that you cannot watch with family
BollywoodLife
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023
Anniversary Suspense is an erotic suspense thriller series starring Yash Pandit, Shikha Chhabra, Tarun Khem and Swagata.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Panchali stars Anupriya Goenka and talks about a woman marrying four brothers in one family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Me Too as the name suggests is inspired by real life events which has a lot of bold content.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Riti Riwaj is made in several parts and has different stories. It talks about sexual desires, lust and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Melting Cheese has bold content too when a wife of a womanising husband becomes friends with his secretary.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Charmsukh is one of the boldest Ullu web series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kavita Bhabhi gives pleasure to men over the phone. It is one of the most popular web series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3G Gali Galoch Girls starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and more will shock you.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has bold scenes and comedic elements.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fareb tells the story of a relationship between a married woman and a pizza delivery boy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mona Home Delivery talks about a woman becoming an escort due to her poor background.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Urfi's looks made out of food items
Find Out More