Top 10 boldest web series on OTT you can never watch with family

There are many people who love watching erotic web series. If you are one of them then take a look at these bold web shows which are unmissable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023
Available on Netflix, this series is adapted from Spanish series Elite where students in Delhi are enjoying having sex, doing drugs and are caught in murder mysterySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiyaan Roy wants a different kind of wild pleasure. Watch the same on Alt Balaji.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alma who is married spends the weekend away from her house which yields in passion and tragedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch this web show on Alt Balaji about desires that people in rural India have.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch this erotic-themed web show only on Zee5, about fantasies not fulfilled.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do not watch this show if you do not like bold and pornographic-related things.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A group of students get entangled in situations like sex, drugs and peer pressure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Five people are seen dealing with issues related to sexuality. Watch the same on Alt Balaji.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Created by MX Player, this erotica web series will surely give you the pleasure you seek.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The short films showcase love, sex and relation themes in modern India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!