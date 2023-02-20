Top 10 boldest web series on OTT you can never watch with family

There are many people who love watching erotic web series. If you are one of them then take a look at these bold web shows which are unmissable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023

Class

Available on Netflix, this series is adapted from Spanish series Elite where students in Delhi are enjoying having sex, doing drugs and are caught in murder mystery

Bekaboo

Kiyaan Roy wants a different kind of wild pleasure. Watch the same on Alt Balaji.

Dark Desire

Alma who is married spends the weekend away from her house which yields in passion and tragedy.

Gandii Baat

Watch this web show on Alt Balaji about desires that people in rural India have.

Virgin Bhaskar

Watch this erotic-themed web show only on Zee5, about fantasies not fulfilled.

Maaya: Slave of Her Desires

Do not watch this show if you do not like bold and pornographic-related things.

Class of 2020

A group of students get entangled in situations like sex, drugs and peer pressure.

XXX

Five people are seen dealing with issues related to sexuality. Watch the same on Alt Balaji.

Mastram

Created by MX Player, this erotica web series will surely give you the pleasure you seek.

Lust Stories

The short films showcase love, sex and relation themes in modern India.

