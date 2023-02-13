Top 10 Bollywood 90s Song for a solid kick of nostalgia

These Bollywood 90s songs will give you a flashback of old days

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023

Tu Hi Re

This soulful song of Bombay by A R Rahman and Hariharan will take you back to classic times

Ae Mere Humsafar

Qayamat se Qayamat Tak track is the most soothing song one can listen anytime

Baahon Ke Darmiyan

One would want to play this song on repeat from Khamoshi film

Dheere Dheere Se

The song from the romance drama Aashiqui became a love anthem then

Tujhe Dekha To

The popular song of DDLJ is a hit song still added in many playlists

Dilbar Dilbar

This iconic song by Sushmita Sen from Sirf Tum was recreated featuring Nora Fatehi

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

The title track of Dil Toh Pagal Hai is one of the best songs by Shah Rukh Khan

Neend Churai Meri

This song from Ishq is one of the best 90s songs

Chura Ke Dil Mera

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty’s song will make you dance to its beats

Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen

Shah Rukh Khan’s song will make you groove recalling old days

