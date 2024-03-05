Top 10 Bollywood action films that are a copy of South Indian movies

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

Baaghi: A Rebel for Love was inspired by the Telugu film Varsham.

Singham is inspired by the Tamil film Singam.

Force is copied from a Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha from 2003.

Ghajini was Inspired by the Tamil film Ghajini.

Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore is based on the Telugu film Vikramarkudu.

Wanted is yet another remake of the Telugu film called Pokiri released in 2006.

Kick was a remake of the Telugu film of the same name.

Salman Khan's Ready is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name Ready.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Heropanti is inspired by the Telugu film Parugu.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

