Top 10 Bollywood action films that are ripped off from South Indian movies

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023

Singham is inspired by the Tamil film Singam. The 3rd installment of the movie will be released soon as well.

Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore is based on the Telugu film Vikramarkudu.

Wanted, a remake of the Telugu film called Pokiri released in 2006.

Kick was a remake of the Telugu film of the same name.

Ghajini was Inspired by the Tamil film Ghajini. Aamir Khan delivered a special performance in the movie.

Force Based on the Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha from 2003.

Baaghi: A Rebel for Love was inspired by the Telugu film Varsham.

Heropanti which marked the debut of Tiger Shroff was inspired by the Telugu film Parugu.

Ready starring Salman Khan, is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name Ready.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is also a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

