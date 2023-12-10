Top 10 Bollywood action films that are ripped off from South Indian movies
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
Singham is inspired by the Tamil film Singam. The 3rd installment of the movie will be released soon as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore is based on the Telugu film Vikramarkudu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wanted, a remake of the Telugu film called Pokiri released in 2006.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kick was a remake of the Telugu film of the same name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghajini was Inspired by the Tamil film Ghajini. Aamir Khan delivered a special performance in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Force Based on the Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha from 2003.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baaghi: A Rebel for Love was inspired by the Telugu film Varsham.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Heropanti which marked the debut of Tiger Shroff was inspired by the Telugu film Parugu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ready starring Salman Khan, is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name Ready.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is also a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Indian movies, web series that are adapted from Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More