Top 10 Bollywood action movies ever on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023
Bang Bang, a 2014 Siddharth Anand movie is one of the best action Bollywood movies. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Dhoom 2 is one of the most recognisable Bollywood action movies on Amazon Prime Video.
Jalsa is a psychological suspense film on Amazon Prime Video.
Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Don 2 is the follow-up of Don on Netflix.
Manikarnika is one of the best Bollywood action movies on Amazon Prime Video.
Lakshya is one of the best action movies on Netflix.
Baaghi 2 is a treat for action lovers on Disney+ Hotstar.
Bell Bottom is an espionage action-thriller on Amazon Prime Video.
Dhoom is one of the first daring Indian action Bollywood movies on Amazon Prime Video.
Action movies never fail to captivate us and unwind us in a certain way.
When you experience an adrenaline rush, you tune in to some intense action and allow your inner self to relax.
