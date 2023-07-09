Top 10 Bollywood actors and actresses who would be perfect for mythological films
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023
Prabhas failed to impress the audience with his role as Lord Ram in Adipurush.
Hence we have noted a few names who could be perfect choice for mythological films.
Ranveer Singh can be a perfect fit for a mythological character seeing his Bajirao Mastani performance.
Ajay Devgn’s intense acting skills make him a great choice for any mythological role.
Deepika Padukone has grace and elegance that make her a great choice for any mythological role.
Akshay Kumar has already played Lord Krishna is OMG hence he can be considered for a major role in a mythological movie.
Kangana Ranaut’s fierce acting skills make her a great choice for any mythological role.
Hrithik Roshan would be a perfect fit for a mythological film considering his chiseled physique and acting skills.
Priyanka Chopra’s commanding presence and acting skills make her a great choice for any mythological role.
Vicky Kaushal’s charm and combatant-like body make him a great choice for a mythological character.
Anushka Sharma is versatile and her acting skills make her a good fit for any mythological character.
Vidya Balan played the role of Goddess Durga in a short film and could be a perfect choice for a full-fledged mythological film.
