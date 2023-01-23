Top 10 Bollywood actors and these insane fees for films is shocking

There are many Bollywood stars who have increased their fees because of their performance in movies. Here's how much your favourite star charges per movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2023
The Laal Singh Chaddha actress reportedly charges Rs 12 crore per movie.
Reportedly King Khan charged Rs 100 crore for his next offering Pathaan which is totally whooping.
The Brahmastra star reportedly charges Rs 30 crore per movie however he has hiked his fees to Rs 70 crore now.
The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor charges Rs 30 crore to do a movie however for '83 he charged Rs 13 crore.
The Queen actress reportedly charges Rs 26 crore for a movie and had charged the same for Dhaakad.
Reportedly the actress charges Rs 15 crore for doing a movie. However, for Brahmastra she charged Rs 12 crore.
The Doctor G star reportedly is charging Rs 10 crore per movie. The actor has completed more than a decade in Bollywood.
The Jersey actor reportedly charges Rs 31 crore per film as he had charged the same for Jersey.
The Shehzada star reportedly charges Rs 15 crore for doing a movie. He had charged this amount for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
The star reportedly charges Rs 150 crore per movie which is totally shocking.
