Top 10 Bollywood actors and these insane fees for films is shocking

There are many Bollywood stars who have increased their fees because of their performance in movies. Here's how much your favourite star charges per movie.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress reportedly charges Rs 12 crore per movie.

Shah Rukh Khan

Reportedly King Khan charged Rs 100 crore for his next offering Pathaan which is totally whooping.

Ranbir Kapoor

The Brahmastra star reportedly charges Rs 30 crore per movie however he has hiked his fees to Rs 70 crore now.

Ranveer Singh

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor charges Rs 30 crore to do a movie however for '83 he charged Rs 13 crore.

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actress reportedly charges Rs 26 crore for a movie and had charged the same for Dhaakad.

Alia Bhatt

Reportedly the actress charges Rs 15 crore for doing a movie. However, for Brahmastra she charged Rs 12 crore.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The Doctor G star reportedly is charging Rs 10 crore per movie. The actor has completed more than a decade in Bollywood.

Shahid Kapoor

The Jersey actor reportedly charges Rs 31 crore per film as he had charged the same for Jersey.

Kartik Aaryan

The Shehzada star reportedly charges Rs 15 crore for doing a movie. He had charged this amount for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Aamir Khan

The star reportedly charges Rs 150 crore per movie which is totally shocking.

