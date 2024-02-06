Top 10 Bollywood actors that you didn’t know were related

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024

Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor are second cousins.

Shabana Azmi is the aunt of Tabu. Jamal Hashmi the father of Tabu is Shabana’s brother.

Zoya and Farhan Akhtar are the first cousins of Sajid and Farah Khan.

Mahesh Bhatt is Emraan Hashmi’s uncle which makes Alia Bhatt his second cousin.

At the same time, Emraan Hashmi is also Mohit Suri’s cousin.

Some people might already be aware of this but Kajol and Rani Mukerji are second cousins.

Sharman Joshi is the son-in-law of Prem Chopra as the actor is married to his daughter Prerna.

Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra are first cousins.

Legendary actress Mumtaz is also the mother-in-law of Fardeen Khan.

Anu Malik is the uncle of famous singer Armaan Malik.

