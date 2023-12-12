Top 10 Bollywood actors who are best at lip syncing songs
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
O Maahi from Dunki has again shown that SRK is peerless in the art of lip-syncing
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the best when it comes to lip-syncing songs
Many feel that not SRK but Ranbir Kapoor is the best
Ranbir has been stellar in films like Rockstar and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Emraan Hashmi did perfect lip-sync on KK and Shaan's songs
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is superb in lip-syncing in most of her films
Even Vicky Kaushal is good in the art of lip-syncing
Shahid Kapoor was also too good when he was a newbie
In Aashiqui 2, Aditya Roy Kapur did a fabulous job
Late Rishi Kapoor was the OG of lip-syncing songs
Amitabh Bachchan was fabulous in all songs, especially those of Kishore Kumar
