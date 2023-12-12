Top 10 Bollywood actors who are best at lip syncing songs

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023

O Maahi from Dunki has again shown that SRK is peerless in the art of lip-syncing

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the best when it comes to lip-syncing songs

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Many feel that not SRK but Ranbir Kapoor is the best

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir has been stellar in films like Rockstar and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi did perfect lip-sync on KK and Shaan's songs

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is superb in lip-syncing in most of her films

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Even Vicky Kaushal is good in the art of lip-syncing

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor was also too good when he was a newbie

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Aashiqui 2, Aditya Roy Kapur did a fabulous job

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Late Rishi Kapoor was the OG of lip-syncing songs

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan was fabulous in all songs, especially those of Kishore Kumar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay and more Top 10 most searched South Indian actors of 2023 on Google worldwide

 

 Find Out More