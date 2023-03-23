Top 10 Bollywood actors who are from Uttar Pradesh

There are many Bollywood stars who are from Uttar Pradesh. Check out the full list of the same right here which is phenomenal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan

The actor has been ruling Bollywood since the '70s and his birthplace has been Prayagraj, Allahabad, India.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The actor was born in Budhana, Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

Naseeruddin Shah

The star was born in Barabanki town, Uttar Pradesh.

Rajpal Yadav

The comedy star was born in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Ali Fazal

He grew up in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Anushka Sharma

The actress was born in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Shabana Azmi

She has her ancestral home in UP.

Archana Puran Singh

She was born in Dehradun, Uttar Pradesh.

Disha Patani

She was born in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Lara Dutta

She was born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India,

