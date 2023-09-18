Top 10 Bollywood actors who disappeared from the screens

These Bollywood actors failed to impress the audiences and critics.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Ayesha Takia

Several unimportant characters led to Ayesha’s decreasing popularity in Bollywood.

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK

The Deshdrohi star failed to win over the audiences with his acting skills.

Tanisha Mukherjee

Despite hailing from a family background, Kajol’s sister Tanisha could not make her mark in Bollywood.

Zayed Khan

While Zayed was loved in Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na, the actor could not repeat the success story in his future films.

Amrita Arora

Amrita’s unpolished acting skills were a big disappointment to the audiences.

Upen Patel

The model turned actor failed to impress the audiences with his chiseled looks.

Daisy Shah

Despite making a superhit debut opposite Salman Khan, Daisy failed to have a successful film career.

Nargis Fakhri

Despite her stunning looks, Nargis failed to impress the critics with her acting skills.

Uday Chopra

The actor’s only prominent role was Ali in the Dhoom franchise.

Tuushaar Kapoor

The actor has starred in a series of box office debacles and failed to establish himself as a bankable actor.

