Anushka Sharma to Akshay Kumar: Top 10 Bollywood actors who skip filmy parties

These top Bollywood celebrities prefer staying at home rather than attending grand parties.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
The Gadar 2 star is known for his introverted personality and stays away from social gatherings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for his disciplined routine, the actor keeps away from Bollywood parties.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor keeps a low profile and prefers staying at home with husband Virat Kohli and their daughter, Vamika.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Singham star shies away from Bollywood parties and only attends the ones hosted by his close friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Laal Singh Chaddha star prefers staying at home with his family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pathaan star revealed in an interview that he does not enjoy late night parties and likes to stay at home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha is known to be a home-lover and refrains from fraternizing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just like Ajay Devgn, Madhavan attends the gatherings hosted by his close friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The newly married Bollywood star keeps a distance from social gatherings in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek likes to stay home with his family and refrains from late night parties.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!