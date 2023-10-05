Anushka Sharma to Akshay Kumar: Top 10 Bollywood actors who skip filmy parties

These top Bollywood celebrities prefer staying at home rather than attending grand parties.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Sunny Deol

The Gadar 2 star is known for his introverted personality and stays away from social gatherings.

Akshay Kumar

Known for his disciplined routine, the actor keeps away from Bollywood parties.

Anushka Sharma

The actor keeps a low profile and prefers staying at home with husband Virat Kohli and their daughter, Vamika.

Ajay Devgn

The Singham star shies away from Bollywood parties and only attends the ones hosted by his close friends.

Aamir Khan

The Laal Singh Chaddha star prefers staying at home with his family.

John Abraham

The Pathaan star revealed in an interview that he does not enjoy late night parties and likes to stay at home.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha is known to be a home-lover and refrains from fraternizing.

R Madhavan

Just like Ajay Devgn, Madhavan attends the gatherings hosted by his close friends.

Parineeti Chopra

The newly married Bollywood star keeps a distance from social gatherings in Bollywood.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek likes to stay home with his family and refrains from late night parties.

