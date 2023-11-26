Top 10 Bollywood actors who have aced both comedy and serious roles with equal ease
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Sanjay Dutt has showcased his acting prowess in both comic and intense roles in films such as Dhamaal and Vaastav.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn is proficient in both serious and comic roles, with remarkable performances in All The Best, Golmaal Again, and Singham.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar seamlessly transitions between comedy and action-packed serious roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paresh Rawal is renowned for his impeccable comic timing and impressive performances in serious roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Riteish Deshmukh showcased his talent by effortlessly playing diverse characters, including villains and comic roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arshad Warsi is known for his impeccable comic timing and successful portrayal of negative characters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupam Kher showcased brilliance in both villainous and humorous characters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shakti Kapoor is known for his exceptional comedic roles and for portraying memorable negative characters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kader Khan effortlessly switched between comedic and antagonistic roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Johnny Lever mastered the art of comedy while also delivering impactful performances in negative roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ahead of Animal, Top 10 Indian movies about baap-beta dynamics to watch on OTT
Find Out More