Top 10 Bollywood actors who have aced both comedy and serious roles with equal ease

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023

Sanjay Dutt has showcased his acting prowess in both comic and intense roles in films such as Dhamaal and Vaastav.

Ajay Devgn is proficient in both serious and comic roles, with remarkable performances in All The Best, Golmaal Again, and Singham.

Akshay Kumar seamlessly transitions between comedy and action-packed serious roles.

Paresh Rawal is renowned for his impeccable comic timing and impressive performances in serious roles.

Riteish Deshmukh showcased his talent by effortlessly playing diverse characters, including villains and comic roles.

Arshad Warsi is known for his impeccable comic timing and successful portrayal of negative characters.

Anupam Kher showcased brilliance in both villainous and humorous characters.

Shakti Kapoor is known for his exceptional comedic roles and for portraying memorable negative characters.

Kader Khan effortlessly switched between comedic and antagonistic roles.

Johnny Lever mastered the art of comedy while also delivering impactful performances in negative roles.

