Top 10 Bollywood actors who have worked as software engineers

Many top actors in Bollywood initially started their career as engineers but with time, they landed in the Bollywood industry.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

John Abraham

John was also offered a job in software engineering firm.

Siddharth

Siddharth worked as a software engineer.

Varun Grover

Varun went on to work as a software engineer at Pune.

Amol Parashar

Amol also opted for a software engineering job.

R Madhvan

R Madhavan also bagged a job in an IT firm.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood worked as a software engineer.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik has worked in IT firm before he opted his career.

Shankar Mahadevan

Before entering the Bollywood industry, Shankar was a software engineer.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky also worked as a software developer for a reputable company.

Tapsee Pannu

Before choosing acting as her career, Tapsee was a software engineer. Source- Instagram

