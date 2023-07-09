Top 10 Bollywood actors who hold highest number of flops
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023
Mithun Chakraborty is the most unsuccessful actor yet a hit star.
The Disco Dancer of Bollywood has 180 flop movies to his credit.
After Mithun, Jeetendra is second on the list of actors with highest number of flops.
Jeetendra has delivered 106 flops in his film career.
Then comes Dharmendra with 99 flops.
Rishi Kapoor’s 76 movies tanked.
In Govinda’s film career, 75 movies failed.
Sanjay Dutt has 70 flop movies to his credit.
Amitabh Bachchan too has 68 flops.
Vinod Khanna holds a record of 64 flops.
Akshay Kumar has delivered 57 flops.
Rajesh Khanna ranks at the 10th position with 55 flops.
